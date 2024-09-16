Subrahmanyaa Teaser: A Magnum Opus

Advertisement

Popular actor and dubbing artist P Ravishankar is introducing his son Advay as a hero with the Pan India film Subrahmanyaa. The movie has already garnered significant buzz with its pre-look and first look posters. Today, the film’s first glimpse was unveiled.

The glimpse begins with Advay daringly diving into a wall and navigating through a gauntlet of dangerous and venomous snakes. His mission is to retrieve an ancient book and escape the serpentine peril. As he races against time with snakes in pursuit and apes observing him, he reaches a place where there is a deep ravine. He needs to cross it to reach safely to the temple.

The glimpse is just a sample of the magnum opus that awaits us on the big screen. The last episode of the hero encountering a divine vision of Lord Sri Ram is enough to say about the visual grandeur and world-class VFX.

Advay was fully prepared for his cinematic journey and stepping into an audacious role in the very first film is no easy task. Ravishankar built a new and adventurous world for the movie, and his directorial prowess is clearly evident in the glimpse.

Vignesh Raj’s cinematography is striking, whereas Ravi Basrur’s impressive BGM elevates the narrative to the next level. The production values of Thirumal Reddy and Anil Kadiyala of SG Movie Creations are solid.

This appears to be an archetypal Pan-India film, and the buzz has soared with this remarkable glimpse.