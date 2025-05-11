x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
allu arjun family april highlights
rana and miheeka at times square
rana and miheeka at times square
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Sudheer Babu, PMF’s Poster: Wild

Published on May 11, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Huge Saturday for Sree Vishnu’s Single
image
Sudheer Babu, PMF’s Poster: Wild
image
Vishwak Sen’s Cult Launched
image
Indira vs Modi: A Detailed Analysis of Border Tensions
image
Andhra Pradesh Governor & CM Extend Support in Raj Bhavan Meet

Sudheer Babu, PMF’s Poster: Wild

People Media Factory is teaming up with Sudheer Babu for their 51st film. The production house, known for blending story with spectacle, just dropped the announcement on Sudheer Babu’s birthday, and it sure to give fans goosebumps.

Directed by RS Naidu and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, #PMFxSB is billed to be a brutal survival thriller. The announcement poster looks intense. Sudheer’s shirtless, bruised, and climbing over a staircase full of bodies, weapon in hand. Thunder roars in the background, and the whole vibe screams raw power.

The tagline—“A Broken Soul On A Brutal Celebration”—says it all. Sudheer looks like he’s been through hell and come back tougher. With this film, he’s once again proving he’s not afraid to break the mold. As the poster indicates he underwent a remarkable makeover for the character.

Keep an eye out- more details of the movie are dropping soon.

Next Huge Saturday for Sree Vishnu’s Single Previous Vishwak Sen’s Cult Launched
else

TRENDING

image
Huge Saturday for Sree Vishnu’s Single
image
Sudheer Babu, PMF’s Poster: Wild
image
Vishwak Sen’s Cult Launched

Latest

image
Huge Saturday for Sree Vishnu’s Single
image
Sudheer Babu, PMF’s Poster: Wild
image
Vishwak Sen’s Cult Launched
image
Indira vs Modi: A Detailed Analysis of Border Tensions
image
Andhra Pradesh Governor & CM Extend Support in Raj Bhavan Meet

Most Read

image
Indira vs Modi: A Detailed Analysis of Border Tensions
image
Andhra Pradesh Governor & CM Extend Support in Raj Bhavan Meet
image
Operation Sindoor: The Conclusion Part 2: Who won?

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd Kethika Sharma Interview stills Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025 Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions rashmika mandanna selfie poses allu arjun family april highlights rana and miheeka at times square Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India