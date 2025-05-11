Sudheer Babu, PMF’s Poster: Wild

People Media Factory is teaming up with Sudheer Babu for their 51st film. The production house, known for blending story with spectacle, just dropped the announcement on Sudheer Babu’s birthday, and it sure to give fans goosebumps.

Directed by RS Naidu and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, #PMFxSB is billed to be a brutal survival thriller. The announcement poster looks intense. Sudheer’s shirtless, bruised, and climbing over a staircase full of bodies, weapon in hand. Thunder roars in the background, and the whole vibe screams raw power.

The tagline—“A Broken Soul On A Brutal Celebration”—says it all. Sudheer looks like he’s been through hell and come back tougher. With this film, he’s once again proving he’s not afraid to break the mold. As the poster indicates he underwent a remarkable makeover for the character.

Keep an eye out- more details of the movie are dropping soon.