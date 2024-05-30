Sudheer Babu’s Harom Hara Trailer: Rustic Actioner

Sudheer Babu will next be seen in a mass and action entertainer Harom Hara helmed by Gnanasagar Dwaraka and produced by Sumanth G Naidu. This period film set in 1989 in the backdrop of Kuppam of Chittoor district had its theatrical trailer released just a while ago.

The trailer unveils the backdrop of the movie. Sudheer Babu who is unhappy with no progress in life grabs the opportunity that comes his way. He gets the deal of making guns. Despite knowing the challenges on the path, he chooses to go ahead and show his expertise in the work. But this leads to excess violence in Kuppam city. Now, the police are after the protagonist for his connection with the local mafia.

Sudheer Babu portrayed a courageous youngster and he is absolutely brilliant. His heroic show is the main highlight. Sunil is the other asset as Sudheer Babu’s friend. Malvika Sharma is the lead actress. The gun-making concept was the first time in Telugu, and Gnanasagar Dwaraka awe-struck us with his superb narrative skills.

The movie has high technical and production standards and the visuals, sound, and grandeur in the trailer are a testament to the same. Aravind Viswanathan is the lensman, while Chaitan Bharadwaj is the music director.

This rustic actioner is gearing up for release on June 14th.