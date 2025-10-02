x
Sudheer’s fierce look from Hailesso

Published on October 2, 2025 by swathy

Sudheer's fierce look from Hailesso
Meesala Pilla Promo: Chiru Playful, Udit's Magical Voice
Update on NBK111
Kantara Off to a Great Start
YSRCP Decisions Pushed Students Away from Public School

Sudheer’s fierce look from Hailesso

Sudheer created a huge following and cult fanbase for himself with his multiple talents on TV. He ventured into movies as a leading man successfully and now, he is starring in his fifth film, Hailesso. The movie is a rural drama with divine intervention directed by Kota Prasanna Kumar and produced by Siva Cherry and Ravi Kiran.

The makers have created good buzz with the announcement poster and on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, they released first look of Sudheer. The poster shows Sudheer wielding a divine weapon, with his dramatically lit eyes conveying raw power and smoldering resolve.

This formidable image has increased curiosity and buzz for the film. It has become a Talk of Industry as makers are showcasing great confidence on the concept and Sudheer, in such a role would be intriguing to watch on big screens. Further details about this Pan-India film will be revealed soon.

Sudheer's fierce look from Hailesso
Meesala Pilla Promo: Chiru Playful, Udit's Magical Voice
Update on NBK111

Sudheer's fierce look from Hailesso
Meesala Pilla Promo: Chiru Playful, Udit's Magical Voice
Update on NBK111
Kantara Off to a Great Start
YSRCP Decisions Pushed Students Away from Public School

YSRCP Decisions Pushed Students Away from Public School
Producer Ram Talluri gets a key post in Janasena
Chandrababu Announces Festive Gift: 3 Lakh Houses for the Poor by Diwali

