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Home > Movie News

Sudheer’s Hai Lesso Poster: Faith & Fury

Published on May 19, 2026 by nymisha

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Sudheer’s Hai Lesso Poster: Faith & Fury

Sudigaali Sudheer, aka Sudheer Anand, is working on his latest venture Hai Lesso, directed by debutant Prasanna Kumar Kota and jointly produced by Siva Cherry and Ravikiran under Vajra Varahi Cinemas.

The makers, who had earlier impressed with the title poster, have now released a new poster on the occasion of Sudheer Anand’s birthday. It shows him holding a large ritual sword decorated with bells and blood stains. His partially hidden face adds mystery, while the surrounding performers carrying machetes create a striking mix of devotion and violence. The image powerfully blends elements of faith and fury.

Rooted in a rural setting, the narrative is expected to explore emotionally charged and culturally grounded themes. Sudheer’s character appears designed to take him into new territory.

On the production front, the team has already completed a 25-day schedule in Hyderabad, which included major talkie portions, Jathara sequences, and a song. The cast features Natasha Singh and Naksha Saran as female leads, with Shivaji in a negative-shaded role and Akshara Gowda in a key role.

The film is slated for release towards the end of this year.

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