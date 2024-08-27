x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Suhas betting on his Film

Published on August 27, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Supreme Court Slams Door on Sajjala’s Great Escape Attempt
image
Exclusive updates of Prabhas’ Raja Saab
image
Tasty Teja Exclusive Interview
image
Chiru’s Film With Srikanth Odela, SLV Cinemas
image
Indrakeeladri Saree Scam: 33,686 Sarees Missing

Suhas betting on his Film

Suhas is one actor who is trying hard to score a solid hit. Color Photo was a hit but it did not get a theatrical release as it was out during Covid breakdown. The actor’s recent attempts were decent but most of them failed to mint money in theatres. Suhas has a huge lineup and his films are getting decent non-theatrical deals considering the budgets of his films and his remuneration. Top producer Dil Raju produced a film with Suhas titled Janaka Aithe Ganaka and Suhas is promoting the film all over. The film is a satirical take on a middle class guy who gets married and the rest of the film is all about his burdens and hurdles.

Suhas is super confident on the film and he bought the distribution rights of the film for overseas. Janaka Aithe Ganaka is releasing through Fan Made Films. Suhas is flying to the USA and he will attend the USA premieres and Suhas will promote the film across various cities of the USA during the weekend. Sandeep Reddy is making his directorial debut with Janaka Aithe Ganaka and the film is bankrolled by Harishith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy. Sangeerthana, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, and Prabhas Seenu will be seen in other important roles and Vijay Bulganin is the music director.

Next All eyes in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Previous Nara Rohith’s Sundarakanda Teaser: Humorous Bio Data
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive updates of Prabhas’ Raja Saab
image
Chiru’s Film With Srikanth Odela, SLV Cinemas
image
A Shocking Decision by Vikrant Massey

Latest

image
Supreme Court Slams Door on Sajjala’s Great Escape Attempt
image
Exclusive updates of Prabhas’ Raja Saab
image
Tasty Teja Exclusive Interview
image
Chiru’s Film With Srikanth Odela, SLV Cinemas
image
Indrakeeladri Saree Scam: 33,686 Sarees Missing

Most Read

image
Supreme Court Slams Door on Sajjala’s Great Escape Attempt
image
Indrakeeladri Saree Scam: 33,686 Sarees Missing
image
AP Government Dissolves State Waqf Board

Related Articles

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip Sakshi Malik Haunting Look Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh Nails Health Tips Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations Kavya Thapar Bali Trip Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations Bluepea tea Health Benefits Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event