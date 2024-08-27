Suhas betting on his Film

Suhas is one actor who is trying hard to score a solid hit. Color Photo was a hit but it did not get a theatrical release as it was out during Covid breakdown. The actor’s recent attempts were decent but most of them failed to mint money in theatres. Suhas has a huge lineup and his films are getting decent non-theatrical deals considering the budgets of his films and his remuneration. Top producer Dil Raju produced a film with Suhas titled Janaka Aithe Ganaka and Suhas is promoting the film all over. The film is a satirical take on a middle class guy who gets married and the rest of the film is all about his burdens and hurdles.

Suhas is super confident on the film and he bought the distribution rights of the film for overseas. Janaka Aithe Ganaka is releasing through Fan Made Films. Suhas is flying to the USA and he will attend the USA premieres and Suhas will promote the film across various cities of the USA during the weekend. Sandeep Reddy is making his directorial debut with Janaka Aithe Ganaka and the film is bankrolled by Harishith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy. Sangeerthana, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, and Prabhas Seenu will be seen in other important roles and Vijay Bulganin is the music director.