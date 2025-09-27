x
Suhas Blessed with a Baby Boy

Published on September 27, 2025 by sankar

Suhas Blessed with a Baby Boy

Young actor and comedian Suhas is busy with several films. He balanced his career for years after which he shifted to lead actor’s roles. Suhas has been struggling to deliver a decent hit. Post-pandemic, the actor managed to release ten films and all the films ended up as disappointments. The actor is busy with more than half a dozen films and he is confident on making his comeback. Suhas’s wife has delivered a baby boy today.

The actor himself announced the news and this is his second kid. Suhas got married to Naga Lalitha in 2017 and they are blessed with a baby boy in January 2024. His wife delivered a baby boy again. Congratulations to Suhas and his family.

