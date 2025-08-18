Suhas’ Hey Bhagawan! Title Teaser: Witty Whirlwind Of Secrets

Actor Suhas brings in his birthday with a bang as the makers of his next film, Hey Bhagawan!, unveiled a spirited and mysterious title teaser that promises an amusing ride peppered with quirky surprises.

Directed by first-time filmmaker Gopi Atchata and backed by producer B. Narendra Reddy under the Trishul Visionary Studios banner, Hey Bhagawan! is penned by Shanmuka Prashanth and offers a fresh spin on family dynamics, secrets, and hilarity.

The teaser drops viewers into the oddball world of Suhas and his father, played by veteran actor Naresh. They run an enigmatic family business, one cloaked in secrecy and hinted at only through sly dialogues and reactions. While everyone seems tight-lipped about what’s really going on, the secrecy adds a compelling layer to the film’s light-hearted tone.

Suhas brings humor to his role while sporting a stylish look. Naresh delivers a punchy performance, with his dialogue Cheppanu bro bound to be a crowd-pleaser. Shivani brings energy and elegance to the screen, while Sudarshan adds more comic punch to the mix.

The film has cinematography by Mahi Reddy Pandugula, while Vivek Sagar scores the music.

On the whole, Hey Bhagawan! teases a cleverly written, humor-laced story wrapped in secrecy.