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Home > Movie News

Sukumar and Bunny Vas to join Hands

Published on June 12, 2026 by sankar

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Sukumar and Bunny Vas to join Hands

Sukumar and Bunny Vas to join Hands

Top director Sukumar is focused on producing several films on his home banner Sukumar Writings. He is all set for an exciting film and he is collaborating with young producer Bunny Vas for the film. Sukumar Writings and Bunny Vas Works will jointly produce this film. Young actor Priyadarshi will play the lead role in the film.

The team will make an official announcement about the director and other cast, crew members. The shoot of the film will start next month and it will release early next year. For now, the makers are occupied with the pre-production work. Sukumar is currently working on the script of Ram Charan’s film and he is also lining up several films to be produced on Sukumar Writings.

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