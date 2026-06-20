Sukumar & Bunny Vas to introduce Telugu talent Naga Durga to Big screen

Genius Filmmaker Sukumar and Bunny Vas are teaming up to produce a comedy entertainer starring Priyadarshi. The film is being mounted under their respective banners Bunny Vas Works and Sukumar writings, creating strong expectations even before launch.

To star alongside Priyadarshi, makers roped a sensational Telugu talent. Telangana folk singer Naga Durga will be making her big screen debut with this comedy drama. Bunny Vas and Sukumar introducing a Telugu girl in a brilliant role.

Her transition from folk music to cinema is already grabbing attention, with fans curious about her on-screen presence alongside Priyadarshi. The film, directed by Vamsi Reddy, will be a Telangana-based family drama with entertainment elements.

It is set for a formal launch on June 25th, followed by the start of regular shooting next month.