Sukumar in Too Much Work Stress

Top director Sukumar is relieved from the franchise of Pushpa for now. He has taken a long break, spent time with his family and he started working on the script of his next film. He will direct Ram Charan in his next and the basic plot of the film is now ready. Sukumar is focused on preparing the bound script of the film. Apart from this, he is personally monitoring the work of Ram Charan’s current film Peddi. Sukumar Writings is co-producing the film and Sukumar’s protege Buchi Babu is the director. Sukumar is spending ample time and is monitoring the post-production work of Peddi.

Apart from these, Sukumar Writings is lining up four films and all these projects will start rolling next year. Sukumar is participating in the script discussions of these projects and he is suggesting changes for the scripts. Apart from these, the top director is in talks with several top actors like Prabhas. He has Pushpa 3 lined up and has one more film with Vijay Deverakonda. Sukumar is currently in huge work stress and is juggling between a number of projects.