Sukumar to turn busy as Producer

Top director Sukumar is completely relieved from the franchise of Pushpa. He will take a long time to kick-start the third installment of Pushpa. He will soon start working on the script of his next directorial and the film features Ram Charan in the lead role. The project will take a long time to start. He is in plans to produce more and more films in the upcoming months. He is co-producing Selfish featuring Dil Raju’s nephew Ashish Reddy in the lead role. The shoot started last year and was kept on hold.

Sukumar is now spending time on the script and the shoot resumes very soon. Sukumar is also working on two other scripts and they will start rolling this year. Sukumar Writings will produce these projects. Sukumar will also listen to new scripts which are finalized by his team in the recent months. The top director will turn super busy as a producer before he turns busy directing Ram Charan’s film.