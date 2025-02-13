x
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Home > Movie News

Sukumar to turn busy as Producer

Published on February 13, 2025 by swathy

Top director Sukumar is completely relieved from the franchise of Pushpa. He will take a long time to kick-start the third installment of Pushpa. He will soon start working on the script of his next directorial and the film features Ram Charan in the lead role. The project will take a long time to start. He is in plans to produce more and more films in the upcoming months. He is co-producing Selfish featuring Dil Raju’s nephew Ashish Reddy in the lead role. The shoot started last year and was kept on hold.

Sukumar is now spending time on the script and the shoot resumes very soon. Sukumar is also working on two other scripts and they will start rolling this year. Sukumar Writings will produce these projects. Sukumar will also listen to new scripts which are finalized by his team in the recent months. The top director will turn super busy as a producer before he turns busy directing Ram Charan’s film.

Next How much is the Budget of Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom? Previous Photos: Thandel Team At Tirupati
