Sukumar’s Idupu Kaagitham Launched

Top director Sukumar has come on board to produce an interesting attempt. Young producer Bunny Vas will co-produce the film in association with Sukumar Writings. The film is titled Idupu Kaagitham and Priyadarshi will be seen essaying the lead role in the film. Idupu Kaagitham was launched in a grand manner in Annapurna Studios today morning in presence of Tollywood celebrities. Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj attended the event as Special Guest.

Allu Aravind, Naveen Yerneni and Dil Raju are the other guests who attended the launch of Idupu Kaagitham. The shooting formalities of Idupu Kaagitham will kick-start soon. Vamsi Reddy will direct this film and it is his debut as director. Popular folk dancer Naga Durga is the leading lady and Idupu Kaagitham is a Telangana-rooted film. The team will announce more details soon.