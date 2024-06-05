Sukumar’s ultimatum for Team Pushpa

Pushpa 2: The Rule is still in shooting mode and the makers announced that the film will have a grand release on August 15th across the globe. Sukumar is a Mr Perfect and he carves out every scene with perfection. Reshoots is a common word used for his films. The film’s lead antagonist Fahadh Faasil is busy with multiple projects and he allocated dates for Pushpa 2: The Rule. Sukumar has issued an ultimatum for the lead actors like Sunil, Rao Ramesh and Anasuya. The team acquired the bulk dates of these actors for the next two months till the shoot concludes.

Busy actors like Sunil and Rao Ramesh have allocated bulk dates for Pushpa 2: The Rule. Currently some crucial scenes on Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil are canned in Hyderabad. The team will have to work round the clock to complete the shoot and release the film as per the schedule. Some of the episodes are shot again and several crucial scenes of Fahadh Faasil are yet to be shot. Sukumar and his team are working without breaks to meet the deadlines. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Rashmika plays Allu Arjun’s wife in Pushpa 2: The Rule.