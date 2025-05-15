Sumanth’s Anaganaga Movie Review

The Education system has seen a drastic change in the country and there is a lot of stress on youngsters and school kids. The corporate education system has brought a lot of changes right from the fee burden to scoring good marks. There are several films that narrated about this system in the past. Anaganaga is a new attempt that narrates about the same. Here is the review of this interesting attempt:

Story:

Vyaas (Sumath) works as a teacher in a Corporate school. His wife Bhagyalakshmi (Kajal Chaudhary) works as a Principal in the same school. Ram (Master Viharsh) is their son. Vyaas follows a typical structure to teach his children and narrates every lesson like a story. He believes that this reaches all the students in an easy manner but the school administration is against his teaching. Ram is left behind in education and he secures the last rank. Principal’s son not doing well in academics would be a new headache for her and the school management questions her. Soon, Bhagyalakshmi mounts pressure on Ram. Challenging the system, Vyaas starts his own school for average students to prove that his teaching style can do wonders. The rest of Anaganaga is all about a series of incidents that forms the rest of the story.

Analysis:

The teaser and the trailer narrates the complete concept of Anaganaga. The film educates the parents about the ongoing educational system and questions about the stress of children and the challenges of the parents. The story discusses about the corporate school structure and how the students are rushed to score good marks. Taare Zameen Par, Three Idiots and other films discussed similar concepts. In Telugu, 35 – Chinna Katha Kadu is also made on a similar plot. The team has to be appreciated for narrating Anaganaga in an engaging manner.

The film starts on a slow note with a routine template. Every parent is well aware about the corporate schools and there would be nothing new for the audience about the initial portions of the film. The director takes time to inject the character of Vyaas into the audience. The director also narrated the entire concept in the first half of Anaganaga. Vyaas’ dreams are achieved by the interval portions and the second half is all about the personal life of Vyaas and the challenges he faces. The second half is packed with a strong emotional drama. The audience will slowly start loving the role of Vyaas. The climax portions are heart touching. The views of Ram and Vyaas are well presented and balanced during the climax. The journey of Ram and Vyaas and the way how Vyaas corrects his son are well narrated.

Performances:

Sumanth is well fit in the role of Vyaas and he did it with perfection. He acted with perfection in the emotional episodes. Kajal Chaudhary made her debut with Anaganaga and her dubbing dominated her acting skills throughout. Master Viharsh was good in his role. The songs are not upto the mark. The first half of Anaganaga is decent and the second half looks dragged. Anaganaga is a neat film backed by ETV and the film is made on a strict budget as it is an OTT film.

Verdict: Anaganaga makes a decent watch when you have your free time as it is an OTT film.