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Home > Movie News

Sumanth Prabhas’ Godari Gattupaina gets perfect release date

Published on April 12, 2026 by nymisha

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Sumanth Prabhas’ Godari Gattupaina gets perfect release date

Sumanth Prabhas, who scored a hit with his previous film Mem Famous, is returning to the screen with a rural love story titled Godari Gattupaina. The makers have officially announced that the film is scheduled to release in theaters worldwide on May 8th. Directed by Subash Chandra and produced by Abhinav Rao, the movie features Nidhi Pradeep playing the female lead opposite Sumanth.

Sharing the release date, the team unveiled a new poster that captures attention. It features Nidhi dressed in a white wedding gown, standing thoughtfully between Sumanth Prabhas and veteran actor Jagapathi Babu. Adding an interesting dynamic to the film, Jagapathi Babu will be seen playing a distinctly different and entertaining character.

The promotional material released so far has been steadily engaging the audience. The musical tracks and the official teaser have gained good traction online, creating a positive buzz as the team prepares for the film’s release this May. The release date is perfect as the Summer season would be apt for this rural romantic entertainer.

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