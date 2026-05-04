Sumanth worked hard to learn Godavari slang for GG – Abhinav

Godari Gattipaina starring Sumanth Prabhas, Nidhi Pradeep, Jagapathi Babu and Laila is a rural love and family drama, directed by Subhash Chandra, set for a grand worldwide release on May 8, with special premieres planned for the evening of May 7. Produced by Abhinav, the film promises a deeply engaging theatrical experience backed by top distributors like Suresh Babu and Sunil Narang. Producer Abhinav interacted with media about the film.

The core story revolves around universally relatable human emotions wrapped in a village backdrop. After listening to nearly ten different scripts, producer Abhinav chose this specific narrative because of its strong emotional anchor. Speaking about the plot, he noted, “I wanted to make a film with emotions that connect to everyone universally, and this story perfectly fell into place.”

Translating this story to the screen required immense clarity, which director Subhash Chandra brought to the table. Rather than figuring out scenes on the set, the execution was completely storyboarded to capture the essence of the script. Praising the director’s vision, Abhinav stated, “He showed every detail related to the shooting, including the frames, on paper. The entire film shoot happened flawlessly according to a strict plan.”

To further elevate the narrative, the makers focused heavily on the musical and emotional blend. The producer confidently shared that the way the story mixes comedy, drama, and deep emotions is very peculiar and fresh. With Vamshi’s music elevating the core emotional beats, the team is highly confident about delivering the best possible product to the audience.