Sumanth’s Mahendragiri Varahi Teaser Secures Immense Acclaim

Sumanth has been selecting diverse scripts and he is attaining good name with his wonderful performances. Now, he started promotional campaign for Mahendragiri Varahi on a high note, with its recently launched teaser receiving phenomenal acclaim.

Audiences are highly impressed by the teaser’s ability to blend ancient mythology with edge-of-the-seat thrills. Helmed by director Santhossh Jagarlapudi, the film explores buried secrets and unexplained incidents against the backdrop of Mahendragiri.

Sumanth’s screen presence, his performance and his The visual brilliance of the teaser has been a major talking point. Backed by top-notch production values from producers Kalipu Madhu and Laxman, after critically acclaimed Rangamarthanda, every frame looks grand and visually compelling.

The director’s penchant for crafting highly intriguing and immersive stories is clearly visible in this brief glimpse. The haunting background score by Anup Rubens and the striking camera work enhance the mysterious atmosphere of the teaser. The highly encouraging response to the teaser has increased expectations for Mahendragiri Varahi to new level. Currently movie post production is progressing at Annapurna Studios.