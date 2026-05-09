x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Summer 2026: A Nightmare for Theatres in Telugu States

Published on May 9, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Birthday Treat from Rowdy Janardhana: Vijay Deverakonda Look Goes Viral
image
OTT Deals Disrupts Release Charts of Indian Films
image
Adivi Sesh‘s Dacoit Trending Top 1 On National OTT Charts
image
Priyadarshi’s ‘Court’ Movie-Like Twist in Real Life? Honeytrap, Extortion and POCSO Claims Rock Karimnagar MP son
image
Lagaan Combo after 25 years

Summer 2026: A Nightmare for Theatres in Telugu States

It is the second weekend of May and there is no solid hit film in Telugu cinema from the past few months. A bunch of films released from the last week of March but none of them emerged as a super hit. Not a single film managed to collect decent theatrical share in the second weekend across the Telugu states. A series of small films are releasing every week and most of them are struggling to recover the digital expenses in theatres.

Most of the theatres across the Telugu states are shut due to the poor footfalls. In B and C centres, all the theatres are closed in summer. Not a single film featuring a star released in summer this year. The impact of IPL is having a toll on the footfalls. The weekend numbers are disastrous because of the IPL matches. On the other hand, there is no single film that caught the attention of the audience and generated buzz. Films like Biker, Rakasa, Dacoit, Gayapadda Simham and others failed to do well in theatres. Films like Peddi, Lenin, Swayambhu and others are postponed to post-summer.

Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaram that was announced for May 15th release is pushed to June. Like never before, summer 2026 has been disastrous for Telugu cinema. There are no big hopes for the rest of the May as there are no prominent releases. With the IPL season reaching the final stages, the impact would be more for the next two weeks. 2026 summer is a nightmare for exhibitors, distributors of Telugu cinema.

Next Nithiin – Anudeep – PMF Previous HBD Vijay Deverakonda: A star, and here to stay
else

TRENDING

image
Birthday Treat from Rowdy Janardhana: Vijay Deverakonda Look Goes Viral
image
OTT Deals Disrupts Release Charts of Indian Films
image
Adivi Sesh‘s Dacoit Trending Top 1 On National OTT Charts

Latest

image
Birthday Treat from Rowdy Janardhana: Vijay Deverakonda Look Goes Viral
image
OTT Deals Disrupts Release Charts of Indian Films
image
Adivi Sesh‘s Dacoit Trending Top 1 On National OTT Charts
image
Priyadarshi’s ‘Court’ Movie-Like Twist in Real Life? Honeytrap, Extortion and POCSO Claims Rock Karimnagar MP son
image
Lagaan Combo after 25 years

Most Read

image
Priyadarshi’s ‘Court’ Movie-Like Twist in Real Life? Honeytrap, Extortion and POCSO Claims Rock Karimnagar MP son
image
Breaking: Vijay Set to Form Government in Tamil Nadu
image
Revanth Reddy Says Working 18 Hours a Day for Telangana Development, Vows to Transform Kodangal into Education and Industrial Hub

Related Articles

Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album