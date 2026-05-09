Summer 2026: A Nightmare for Theatres in Telugu States

It is the second weekend of May and there is no solid hit film in Telugu cinema from the past few months. A bunch of films released from the last week of March but none of them emerged as a super hit. Not a single film managed to collect decent theatrical share in the second weekend across the Telugu states. A series of small films are releasing every week and most of them are struggling to recover the digital expenses in theatres.

Most of the theatres across the Telugu states are shut due to the poor footfalls. In B and C centres, all the theatres are closed in summer. Not a single film featuring a star released in summer this year. The impact of IPL is having a toll on the footfalls. The weekend numbers are disastrous because of the IPL matches. On the other hand, there is no single film that caught the attention of the audience and generated buzz. Films like Biker, Rakasa, Dacoit, Gayapadda Simham and others failed to do well in theatres. Films like Peddi, Lenin, Swayambhu and others are postponed to post-summer.

Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaram that was announced for May 15th release is pushed to June. Like never before, summer 2026 has been disastrous for Telugu cinema. There are no big hopes for the rest of the May as there are no prominent releases. With the IPL season reaching the final stages, the impact would be more for the next two weeks. 2026 summer is a nightmare for exhibitors, distributors of Telugu cinema.