Summer 2026 Bet: Biggest in the Recent Times

The summer season in 2024 and 2025 did not witness the films of stars of Telugu cinema. The seasons looked dull because of the absence of stars. This year, it is predicted to be a grand summer with some of the biggest bets. Actors like Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Sharwanand, Adivi Sesh, Nikhil, Varun Tej and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas will test their luck with their respective films.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Peddi, Biker, Dacoit, Swayambhu, Korean Kanakaraju and Tyson Naidu are the notable releases. Raakaasa, Nagabandham, Gaayapadda Simham and Maa Inti Bangaram are the small films that will be released during the season. Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic are the big-budget dubbed movies from other languages that will release in a grand manner in Telugu.

Among the biggies, Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Ram Charan’s Peddi are the craziest releases of summer and the bet is quite bigger. Both these films are high on expectations and are expected to have a healthy gap without any stiff competition. Several medium and small budget films too will release during the summer season this year. The bet in summer 2026 is bigger when compared to the previous years in Tollywood.