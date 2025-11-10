Summer 2026: Young Actors to Test their Luck

Summer is always the best season for films. The last two years of summer in Telugu cinema have been wasted because of the poor release plan. 2026 is expected to witness a bunch of releases and several young Tollywood actors will be testing their luck in the holiday season. Top actors like Ram Charan and Yash will test their luck with Peddi and the film releases on March 27th. Kannada Superstar Yash will test his luck with Toxic and the film releases on March 19th.

Apart from these, most of the young Tollywood actors like Naga Chaitanya, Adivi Sesh, Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej, Sharwanand, Nikhil, Akhil, Vishwak Sen, Kiran Abbavaram and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas will test their luck during summer. The release dates of most of the films are yet to be announced and the makers of these films are making their plans. Here is the list:

Ram Charan: Peddi on March 27th

Yash: Toxic on March 19th

Naga Chaitanya: Karthik Varma’s Film (Date to be Announced)

Sai Dharam Tej: Sambarala Yeti Gattu (Date to be Announced)

Varun Tej: Korean Kanakaraju (Date to be Announced)

Sharwanand: Bhogi (May Release and Date to be Announced)

Adivi Sesh: Dacoit on March 19th

Nikhil: Swayambhu (Date to be Announced)

Vishwak Sen: Funky on April 4th

Akhil Akkineni: Lenin (Date to be Announced)

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas: Haindava (Date to be Announced)

Kiran Abbavaram: Chennai Love Story (Date to be Announced)

Anand Deverakonda: Aditya Haasan’s Film (Date to be Announced)