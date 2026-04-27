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Home > Movie News

Summer Heat and IPL Fever Dominates Telugu Cinema

Published on April 27, 2026 by nymisha

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Summer Heat and IPL Fever Dominates Telugu Cinema

The summer season for Telugu cinema this year has been disastrous for now. None of the releases could survive for the first weekend. A bunch of small films were released and none of the films could bring the audience to theatres. The summer heat is one factor which has kept the audience away in the Telugu states. The scorching heat has left the audience to take a back step and skip theatrical watch from the past few weeks. The IPL 2026 season is impacting the footfalls badly.

The impact of IPL this year is huge on Telugu cinema. With two matches on weekends, all the three shows except the noon shows are badly impacted. Also, none of the recent films received decent response and word of mouth which is the other reason for the disastrous run. The theatres are shut completely with no audience. Also, most of the stars are missing and there are no big releases in summer this year. The postponement of Ram Charan’s Peddi is a big disappointment for the theatrical industry. If the film would have been released, the summer season for Telugu cinema would have been decent.

Tollywood has hopes on May as a bunch of mid-size films are releasing. Actors like Samantha, Nikhil and others will test their luck.

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