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Home > Movie News

Summer Holidays Teaser Promises A Heartwarming Childhood Journey

Published on May 27, 2026 by nymisha

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Summer Holidays Teaser Promises A Heartwarming Childhood Journey

Successful producer and distributor Dheeraj Mogilineni, known for back to back successes like The Girlfriend and Couple Friendly is now presenting the children’s entertainer Summer Holidays under the banner of Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainments. Directed by Srikar, the film is designed as an emotional and nostalgic ride that revisits the innocence and joy of childhood.

The makers unveiled the teaser at a grand launch event. The teaser instantly creates a warm and relatable atmosphere as Vasuki Anand’s character speaks to her son, played by Master Arun, about spending the summer holidays at his grandparents’ village.

The visuals beautifully capture the charm of the Godavari region, filled with greenery, peaceful surroundings, and vibrant village life. Master Rohan appears as an energetic village boy balancing studies, work as a paper boy, playful adventures, and carefree childhood moments. Arun, fascinated by the lifestyle and warmth of the village, gradually becomes close friends with Rohan.

Their friendship, fun-filled adventures, innocent mischief, and emotional bonding form the major highlight of the teaser. Baby Kushi also appears in an important role, adding more warmth and charm to the narrative.

The teaser succeeds in bringing back memories of old-school summer vacations spent with grandparents, friends, and village life. Sinjith Yerramilli’s soothing music and Sai Prakash’s vibrant cinematography enhance the emotional depth and nostalgic feel of the visuals.

Apart from the child actors, the film also features senior actress Jaya Sudha, Vasuki Anand, Raajev Kanakala, Harshavardhan, Ramana Bhargav, Harshini Koduri, and Mahesh Chintala in important roles. Summer Holidays is gearing up for a grand theatrical release soon and promises to entertain audiences as a wholesome family entertainer packed with emotions, fun, and nostalgia.

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