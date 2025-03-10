Summer Release Chart of Tollywood Updated

A bunch of medium and small budget films are releasing in summer this year. Several biggies like Vishwambara and Raja Saab which are planned for summer release are now out of the race. Actors like Pawan Kalyan, Nani, Nithiin, Vijay Deverakonda, Kiran Abbavaram, Sidhu Jonnalagadda, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Kalyanram, Manchu Vishnu and Sree Vishnu will test their luck in summer. A bunch of dubbing films too are releasing during summer. Here is the updated release chart of summer 2025:
March:
14th: Dilruba and Court
21st: Pelli Kani Prasad
27th: Veera Deera Sooran: Part 2 (Tamil) and L2: Empuraan (Malayalam)
28th: Robinhood and MAD Square
30th: Sikandar (Hindi)
April:
4th: Bhairavam
10th: Jack, Jaat (Hindi and Telugu) and Good Bad Ugly (Tamil)
17th: Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi
18th: Ghaati, Sundarakanda and Kesari Chapter 2 (Hindi)
25th: Kannappa
May:
1st: HIT: The Third Case, Retro (Tamil) and Raid 2 (Hindi)
9th: Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part – 1 and Thammudu
16th: Single
21st: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
30th: Kingdom