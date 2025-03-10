Summer Release Chart of Tollywood Updated

A bunch of medium and small budget films are releasing in summer this year. Several biggies like Vishwambara and Raja Saab which are planned for summer release are now out of the race. Actors like Pawan Kalyan, Nani, Nithiin, Vijay Deverakonda, Kiran Abbavaram, Sidhu Jonnalagadda, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Kalyanram, Manchu Vishnu and Sree Vishnu will test their luck in summer. A bunch of dubbing films too are releasing during summer. Here is the updated release chart of summer 2025:

March:

14th: Dilruba and Court

21st: Pelli Kani Prasad

27th: Veera Deera Sooran: Part 2 (Tamil) and L2: Empuraan (Malayalam)

28th: Robinhood and MAD Square

30th: Sikandar (Hindi)

April:

4th: Bhairavam

10th: Jack, Jaat (Hindi and Telugu) and Good Bad Ugly (Tamil)

17th: Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi

18th: Ghaati, Sundarakanda and Kesari Chapter 2 (Hindi)

25th: Kannappa

May:

1st: HIT: The Third Case, Retro (Tamil) and Raid 2 (Hindi)

9th: Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part – 1 and Thammudu

16th: Single

21st: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

30th: Kingdom