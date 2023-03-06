Summit was only to loot public money, lands, says Lokesh

The global investors summit organised last week in the port city of Visakhapatnam by Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is only aimed at looting the public money and valuable lands in various parts of the State, observed the TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Monday.

Addressing media persons at Vepulabayalu village of Peleru mandal of Annamayya district during his ongoing pada yatra, Yuva Galam, Lokesh termed the Visakhapatnam summit as the local fake summit. Observing that the maximum utilisation of power in the State is 11,448 mega watts (MWs) but the State Government is projecting it as two lakh MWs, Mr Lokesh pointed out.

Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Davos by a charter flight spending Rs 12 cr but entered into agreements with only Arabindo, Green Co and Adani companies and again signed the memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the same companies at the Vizag summit, not once but three times, Mr Lokesh remarked.

“Agreements can be signed with these three companies sitting in a hotel over just a cup of coffee. In fact, to sign an MoU with Arabindo there is no need to spend money even for the coffee,” the TDP general secretary stated.

Maintaining that Indosol is a company owned by a binami of Jagan, he told media persons that in the name of this company 25 acres of land was illegally occupied.

The TDP general secretary stated that investors are running away from the State on learning about the history of Jagan. Former chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu, himself is a brand name for investments, Lokesh said, adding that during 2014-19 he tried for setting up several industries in almost all the districts in the State.

AP had 19,500 cr more FDI than Telangana during Chandrababu Naidu regime and the rate of unemployment has come down by 3.5 per cent, Lokesh pointed out. However, this Government was in deep sleep till 2023 and now got up with the fake local summit to take the innocent public for a ride, he remarked.

“If agreements have been entered into with 378 companies why only the names of the 70 companies are revealed. What happened to the other companies,” he asked and pointed out that during Chandrababu’s regime all the details were uploaded online.

Lokesh expressed his readiness on the charges that he has made against the Deputy Chief Minister, Mr Narayana Swamy, on land grabbing. The TDP national general secretary said that his party’s stand is clear on the capital Amaravathi while Jagan is taking South Africa as an example. “Will any wise leader take South Africa as an example,” he asked.