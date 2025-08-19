Sun Pictures moves to Madras High Court for Coolie

Superstar Rajinikanth’s recent offering Coolie has done good business despite mixed response from the audience. After a grand weekend, the numbers dropped down on weekdays. The film’s producers Sun Pictures have now approached the Madras High Court challenging the ‘A’ certificate and they have requested the court to direct the Censor Board to update it to ‘U/A’.

The biggest surprise is that Sun Pictures should have done this before the film’s release. The theatrical run is expected to end by next weekend and the revised Censor Certificate would not make much difference. The decision from the Madras High Court is expected before this weekend. Most of the films of Rajinikanth get U/A or U certificates. With an excessive amount of action, the Censor members may have given A certificate. Jailer was given U/A even after having excessive violence.

Coolie is a mass entertainer directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures.