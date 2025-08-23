x
Sundarakanda Dear Eira Song: A Must Listen Melody

Published on August 23, 2025 by swathy

Sundarakanda Dear Eira Song: A Must Listen Melody

Actor Nara Rohith is making a highly-anticipated return to the silver screen with his upcoming film, Sundarakanda. The project has already generated significant excitement with its engaging teaser and unique Rap Trailer. Continuing the momentum makers released an enticing and addictive melodious song, Dear Eira.

Composed by the talented Leon James, the song is an instant hit and it is a must listen melody. The tune beautifully captures the essence of first love, blending a fresh, contemporary feel with a masterful fusion of Carnatic and Western instruments.

The enchanting vocals of Leon James and Keerthana Vaidyanathan make it a track to listen on loop. Beyond the music, the song’s video highlights the believable and sizzling chemistry between Nara Rohith and Vriti Vaghani. Rohith’s remarkable transformation to portray a college student is both inspiring and charming.

Directed by Venkatesh Nimmalapudi and produced by Santhosh Chinnapolla, Gowtham Reddy, Rakesh Mahankalli, the film is based on a novel concept that has huge positive internal buzz and completed its pre-release business at impressive high prices. With its release scheduled for Ganesh Chaturthi on August 27th, Sundarakanda is poised to be a major romantic comedy entertainer.

