x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Sundarakanda Rap Trailer: Amusing Rollercoaster Of Love

Published on August 11, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Sundarakanda Rap Trailer: Amusing Rollercoaster Of Love
image
Nidhhi Agerwal issues clarification on Govt. Vehicle controversy
image
Video : Anupama Parameswaran Special Interview with Telugu360
image
Madhu Shalini Supports Kanya Kumari, Releasing For Ganesh Chaturthi
image
Mythri to focus on Content-driven Films

Sundarakanda Rap Trailer: Amusing Rollercoaster Of Love

After generating interest with its teaser and first two singles, Sundarakanda, starring Nara Rohith, is steadily building anticipation ahead of its August 27th release. Directed by Venkatesh Nimmalapudi and produced under Sandeep Picture Palace, Sundarakanda is tipped to be a refreshing mix of nostalgia, humor, and heart. Now, the team has unveiled the film’s Rap Trailer.

An unmarried man in his mid-30s, whose obsession with finding a girl possessing five ideal qualities, leads him on an amusing rollercoaster of love, once with an older woman (Sridevi), and later with a much younger one (Vriti Vaghani).

Packed with light-hearted moments, witty writing, and vibrant visuals by Pradeep M Varma, the trailer highlights the film’s breezy tone, further elevated by Leon James’s peppy rap-infused background score. Director Venkatesh Nimmalapudi shows his brilliance with his hilarious writing.

Nara Rohith is a show-stealer with his entertaining portrayal as an unmarried middle-aged man. Supported by a solid comic ensemble including Naresh, Satya, and Abhinav Gomatam, Sundarakanda promises clean entertainment and relatable chaos, making it a perfect festive release on August 27th, for Vinayaka Chaturthi.

Previous Nidhhi Agerwal issues clarification on Govt. Vehicle controversy
else

TRENDING

image
Sundarakanda Rap Trailer: Amusing Rollercoaster Of Love
image
Nidhhi Agerwal issues clarification on Govt. Vehicle controversy
image
Madhu Shalini Supports Kanya Kumari, Releasing For Ganesh Chaturthi

Latest

image
Sundarakanda Rap Trailer: Amusing Rollercoaster Of Love
image
Nidhhi Agerwal issues clarification on Govt. Vehicle controversy
image
Video : Anupama Parameswaran Special Interview with Telugu360
image
Madhu Shalini Supports Kanya Kumari, Releasing For Ganesh Chaturthi
image
Mythri to focus on Content-driven Films

Most Read

image
Is Avinash Reddy Sensing a Shift in Pulivendula?
image
Kavitha vs BRS: Silent Standoff in the Pink Party
image
Countdown to Arrest? Roja in Crosshairs After Vigilance Report on Sports Event

Related Articles

Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet