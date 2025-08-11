Sundarakanda Rap Trailer: Amusing Rollercoaster Of Love

After generating interest with its teaser and first two singles, Sundarakanda, starring Nara Rohith, is steadily building anticipation ahead of its August 27th release. Directed by Venkatesh Nimmalapudi and produced under Sandeep Picture Palace, Sundarakanda is tipped to be a refreshing mix of nostalgia, humor, and heart. Now, the team has unveiled the film’s Rap Trailer.

An unmarried man in his mid-30s, whose obsession with finding a girl possessing five ideal qualities, leads him on an amusing rollercoaster of love, once with an older woman (Sridevi), and later with a much younger one (Vriti Vaghani).

Packed with light-hearted moments, witty writing, and vibrant visuals by Pradeep M Varma, the trailer highlights the film’s breezy tone, further elevated by Leon James’s peppy rap-infused background score. Director Venkatesh Nimmalapudi shows his brilliance with his hilarious writing.

Nara Rohith is a show-stealer with his entertaining portrayal as an unmarried middle-aged man. Supported by a solid comic ensemble including Naresh, Satya, and Abhinav Gomatam, Sundarakanda promises clean entertainment and relatable chaos, making it a perfect festive release on August 27th, for Vinayaka Chaturthi.