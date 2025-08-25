x
Home > Movie News

Sundarakanda will be hilarious laugh riot – Nara Rohith

Published on August 25, 2025 by swathy

Sundarakanda will be hilarious laugh riot – Nara Rohith

Nara Rohith has made his come back into films after a gap and he is looking fresh and charged in his upcoming romantic comedy, Sundarakanda. The movie teaser, Rap Trailer and songs have attracted good praises. Now, the actor interacted with the media talking about the film.

He stated that the film will deal with an awkward storyline in a very comical way. He also stated that the hero character will be slightly peculiar and his conditions about ideal girl in his life will be equally different. Hence, they develop interesting situations which result in an entertaining comical film.

Rohith stated that he liked the idea and then director Venkatesh Nimmalapudi came up with 30 scenes, which made him start the film. He expressed confidence in movie becoming a hit as the characters will be fresh. He praised Leon James music and stated that he liked Dear Eira song.

He further guaranteed that it is clean comedy and laugh riot for audiences. Sridevi Vijay Kumar is playing leading lady role with Vriti Vaghani, Naresh, Vasuki in promonent roles. Produced by Santhosh Chinnapolla, Gowtham Reddy, Rakesh Mahankalli, the movie is releasing on 27th August for Vinayaka Chathurthi holiday.

