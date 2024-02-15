Sundaram master Trailer: Unlimited fun with Captivating conflict

The movie ‘Sundaram Master’ is being produced by Ravi Teja and Sudheer Kumar Kurru under the banner of RT Team Works and Golden Den Media. The film stars Harsha Chemudu and Divya Sripada in the lead roles. Recently, makers dropped the film’s Teasir which impressed everyone.

The story revolves around a teacher named Sundaram Master struggles in a village. He encounters a situation where he has to go as an English teacher in a remote village called Miryala Metta. All ages come as students to learn English and this is an entertaining film about how Sundaram master taught English. The film’s creators released the amusing trailer today, which was launched by Padma Vibhushan Megastar Chiranjeevi.

The trailer delights audiences with its engaging conflict and Harsha Chemudu’s comedic timing. Enhanced by rich visuals and a compelling background score, the trailer builds excitement. How did Sundaram Master find himself in Miryala Mitta village? Why do the villagers execute those who fail their exams? What treasure lies hidden within the village? These questions and more will be humorously answered in theaters.

The content promised a hilarious entertainer and audience anticipation about the film release reaches high. The hilarious entertainer releasing in theatres on February 23rd. Directed by newcomer Kalyan Santosh, the film is a comedy movie set in a Miryala Metta village backdrop. Deepak Eregada is providing the cinematography for this movie and music is composed by Sricharan Pakala.