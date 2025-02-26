Sundeep Kishan’s Mazaka Review

Mazaka Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5

Tollywood actor Sundeep Kishan reached the milestone of 30th film with Mazaka. Trinadha Rao Nakkina is the director of this family entertainer and Rao Ramesh is the other lead actor. Ritu Varma and Anshu will be seen in other important roles. Sundeep Kishan who has been doing serious roles has picked up a family entertainer this time. Mazaka released on the auspicious Maha Shivratri day and here is the review of the film.

Story:

Venkata Ramana (Rao Ramesh) and Krishna (Sundeep Kishan) are father and sons. Krishna’s mother passes away during his early days and the father, son are bachelors for a long time. Krishna completes B.Tech and his father starts hunting for the right girl for him. A Marriage bureau suggests Venkata Ramana to get married again so that he can find a great match for his son. It is then, Venkata Ramana meets Yasodha (Anshu) and falls in love with her. At the same time, Krishna is in love with Meera (Ritu Varma). The rest of Mazaka is all about the hurdles they face and how they end up marrying their girls.

Analysis:

Mazaka has a decent plot and an idea which are high on humour and emotions. Both the director and the writer failed badly in making Mazaka into a complete hilarious family package. There are a lot of unwanted episodes throughout the film. Mazaka starts with the introduction of Venkata Ramana and Krishna narrating their story to SI Ajay. After the parallel love stories take the major stage, all the episodes are very predictable and they lack humour. The characterizations are not well written and the entertainment is outdated. The first half is all about the love stories of Venkata Ramana and Krishna.

The interval twist is decent and it is well designed. The second half starts on a serious note and it would not appeal to the audience. The conflict point looks completely artificial. The first half has entertaining episodes at times but the second half is completely bad and outdated. The climax is narrated on an emotional note. The episode on Rao Ramesh and Ritu Varma works well. Rao Ramesh has done a great job in this emotional episode. Rao Ramesh and Anshu’s flashback episode is very boring and several episodes are dragged. The director and writer should have worked well on the second half of Mazaka.

Performance:

Sundeep Kishan looks energetic and he does his part well. He matches the energy of a lead actor in a commercial film. He did the role of Krishna with perfection. Sundeep Kishan should be appreciated for choosing Mazaka as Rao Ramesh has a dominating and lengthy role than him. Rao Ramesh has done his best but he was given pages of dialogues throughout. Most of the entertainment did not work and it is because of the bland writing. Rao Ramesh shines well in the emotional scenes. Ritu Varma looks decent as Meera but her college episodes will not click. Anshu has a crucial role but her character was not well written and narrated. Murali Sharma was decent as Bhargav Varma. All the other actors performed well.

Leon James failed to impress with his tunes. None of the songs were good. The placement of some of the songs was poor. The background score too failed to live up to the expectations. Trinadha Rao Nakkina has directed entertaining films like Nenu Local and Dhamaka. Mazaka is his poorest work till date. Prasanna Kumar Bezawada failed as a writer. Sundeep Kishan wanted to deliver a perfect family entertainer for the audience but Mazaka failed in impressing the audience. The first half is decent with an interesting interval twist but the second half fails badly.

Director: Trinadha Rao Nakkina

Cinematography: Nizar Shafi

Music: Leon James

Producer: Umesh Bansal

Rajesh Danda

Balaji Gutta

Anil Sunkara

Production: AK Entertainments