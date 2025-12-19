x
Home > Movie News

Sundeep Kishan’s Sigma Tease, Ahead Of Christmas

Published on December 19, 2025 by nymisha

Sundeep Kishan’s Sigma Tease, Ahead Of Christmas

Sundeep Kishan has teamed up with debut director Jason Sanjay for the action-adventure comedy Sigma, which has now completed its entire shooting part.

The film is produced by Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions, one of the biggest production houses in South India.

Recently, the team canned a special song featuring Sundeep Kishan and Catherine Tresa, and with that they concluded the production works.

The makers released a BTS video that captures the fun, vibrant atmosphere on the sets, with director Jason Sanjay leading the team from the front.

They have also announced to release the film’s teaser, ahead of Christmas, on December 23rd.

Sundeep Kishan sports a rugged, intense look in the film, as seen in the first-look poster, which also hinted at strong action and adventurous elements.

Blending the excitement of a treasure hunt with the tension of a crime story, the film promises plenty of action and fun throughout.

Faria Abdullah plays the female lead, while Raju Sundaram appears in an important role.

The makers are planning to release Sigma in summer 2026.

else

