Sunil emerges as the highest-paid Character Actor

Comedian turned lead actor Sunil changed path and tested his luck in roles with negative shades. His performance in films like Colour Photo and Pushpa: The Rise reached the audience widely. Sunil has signed close to a dozen films in Tamil and he also has films lined up in Telugu and Hindi. Sunil is one of the busiest and highest-paid character actor now. His performance in Tamil movies like Maaveeran, Jailer and Mark Antony have been impressive.

He is also playing a crucial role in Karthi’s Japan which will release for Diwali. Sunil is also charging big remuneration after gaining nationwide fame with Pushpa: The Rise. He will be seen in Pushpa: The Rule and Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram which will release next year.