Sunil Yadav Sends Legal Notices Over ‘Hathya’ Film, Claims Defamation

Sunil Yadav, an accused in the Viveka murder case, has issued legal notices to three individuals, alleging severe defamation caused by the film Hathya. The notices were sent to the movie’s director Basava Sri Vidya, producer Prashanth Reddy, and Pulivendula YSRCP social media activist Pawan Kumar. Sunil claims that certain scenes in the film have tarnished his and his family’s reputation. He has demanded ₹5 crore in compensation from each recipient within a week, warning that failure to comply would result in criminal proceedings.

In his legal notices, Sunil Yadav alleged that the film was part of a deliberate conspiracy to humiliate him and his family publicly. He also suggested the possibility of Pulivendula MP YS Avinash Reddy’s involvement, claiming that funds for the film might have been arranged by the MP, warranting a detailed investigation.

Sunil expressed outrage over how the film portrayed him and his mother, alleging that while eight accused were named in the CBI charge sheet, the movie focused on only four characters, distorting the facts of the case. He filed a formal complaint with Pulivendula police on March 22, 2025, prompting an investigation.

Furthermore, Sunil Yadav claimed that Pawan Kumar circulated certain scenes on social media and WhatsApp groups, amplifying the damage to his reputation. According to him, these actions caused immense mental anguish for him and his family, highlighting the sensitive impact of the film on the real-life case.