x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
Saanve Megghana at Tuk Tuk Pre release Event
Saanve Megghana at Tuk Tuk Pre release Event
Soniya Akula Latest Photoshoot
Soniya Akula Latest Photoshoot
Krisheka Patel Glows In Saree
Krisheka Patel Glows In Saree
Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy
Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy
NTR Spotted At Mumbai Airport
NTR Spotted At Mumbai Airport
Jaanyaa Joshi Stuns in her Photoshoot
Jaanyaa Joshi Stuns in her Photoshoot
Vidhi Yadav Latest Photos
Vidhi Yadav Latest Photos
Avika Gor Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Avika Gor Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Ram Charan spotted
Ram Charan spotted
Manju Warrier Casual Look
Manju Warrier Casual Look
Anasuya Bharadwaj Glamorous Look In White Saree
Anasuya Bharadwaj Glamorous Look In White Saree
Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s Newly Redone Studio In Chennai
Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s Newly Redone Studio In Chennai
Ananya Nagalla Steamy Pictures
Ananya Nagalla Steamy Pictures
Holi Celebrations Of Celebrities
Holi Celebrations Of Celebrities
Sivaji Photoshoot Court Movie
Sivaji Photoshoot Court Movie
Malaika Arora Stuns In Black
Malaika Arora Stuns In Black
Anushka Sen Slays In Bikini
Anushka Sen Slays In Bikini
Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles as Roohi
Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles as Roohi
Chiranjeevi Latest Photoshoot
Chiranjeevi Latest Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > The Big Story

Sunitha Williams Come Back After 286 Days Space Stay

Published on March 19, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Expensive Pre-production work for Allu Arjun and Atlee Film
image
YSCP Leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi Remanded Until April 1
image
Sudiksha Konanki Missing Case : Parents Requests Death Declaration
image
Keerthy Suresh in a Bollywood Rom Com?
image
Nani, Vijay Are Easy-going & Ambitious: Nag Ashwin

Sunitha Williams Come Back After 286 Days Space Stay

Sunitha Williams and Butch Wilmore have finally returned to Earth after staying in space for nine months instead of the planned eight days. Their SpaceX Dragon landed safely in the sea near Florida. Both smiled and waved at everyone when they came out of their spacecraft. While their capsule was floating in the water waiting to be picked up, some dolphins swam around it, which was quite interesting to see.

The astronauts left Earth in June 2024 to test Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. The plan was for them to stay only eight days. However, when the Starliner had some problems, NASA decided to keep them at the International Space Station and send the empty Starliner back to Earth.

“The crew is doing great,” said Steve Stich from NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. He mentioned that the astronauts would spend some time on the rescue ship before travelling to Houston.

Stich thanked his team for adjusting to the situation and also praised SpaceX for helping quickly when NASA needed them. The astronauts will need to be checked by doctors before they can meet their families, which usually happens after about one day. They will also talk about their space experience and then get some rest.
After spending 286 days in space, astronauts face many challenges when they return to Earth. Their muscles become weak, making it hard to walk, and their bones lose strength, increasing the risk of fractures. They also feel dizzy and struggle with balance because their body gets used to weightlessness. Blood pressure issues can cause fainting, and vision problems may occur due to fluid shifts in the body. Mentally, they take time to adjust to normal life, sleep patterns get disturbed, and they may feel emotional changes. Their immune system also weakens, and they are exposed to more radiation in space. To recover, they go through special medical care, exercise, and therapy to regain strength and health.

Sunita Williams has spent a total of 606 days and 20 minutes in space across three different missions.

Next Nani, Vijay Are Easy-going & Ambitious: Nag Ashwin Previous Congress Govt goes all out on social engineering in Telangana. Will it reap rewards for the grand old party?
else

TRENDING

image
Expensive Pre-production work for Allu Arjun and Atlee Film
image
Keerthy Suresh in a Bollywood Rom Com?
image
Nani, Vijay Are Easy-going & Ambitious: Nag Ashwin

Latest

image
Expensive Pre-production work for Allu Arjun and Atlee Film
image
YSCP Leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi Remanded Until April 1
image
Sudiksha Konanki Missing Case : Parents Requests Death Declaration
image
Keerthy Suresh in a Bollywood Rom Com?
image
Nani, Vijay Are Easy-going & Ambitious: Nag Ashwin

Most Read

image
YSCP Leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi Remanded Until April 1
image
Sudiksha Konanki Missing Case : Parents Requests Death Declaration
image
Congress Govt goes all out on social engineering in Telangana. Will it reap rewards for the grand old party?

Related Articles

Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress Saanve Megghana at Tuk Tuk Pre release Event Soniya Akula Latest Photoshoot Krisheka Patel Glows In Saree Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy NTR Spotted At Mumbai Airport Jaanyaa Joshi Stuns in her Photoshoot Vidhi Yadav Latest Photos Avika Gor Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Ram Charan spotted Manju Warrier Casual Look Anasuya Bharadwaj Glamorous Look In White Saree Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s Newly Redone Studio In Chennai Ananya Nagalla Steamy Pictures Holi Celebrations Of Celebrities Sivaji Photoshoot Court Movie Malaika Arora Stuns In Black Anushka Sen Slays In Bikini Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles as Roohi Chiranjeevi Latest Photoshoot