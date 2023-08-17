Sunny Deol’s Remarkable Comeback After a Decade of Setbacks

Gadar 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar, has marked an impressive resurgence in Sunny Deol’s career. The film, directed by Anil Sharma, has stormed the box office, raking in a remarkable ₹40.10 crore on its opening day. The fervor surrounding the movie’s release was evident as enthusiastic fans were captured on video entering cinema halls on tractors to witness Sunny Deol’s return to the screen.

After a series of disappointments over the past decade, Sunny Deol’s triumphant comeback in Gadar 2 has captivated both audiences and industry experts alike. The film’s narrative revolves around the tumultuous period of the 1971 Crush India Movement. Sunny Deol’s portrayal of Tara Singh, who embarks on a daring mission into Pakistan to rescue his son from the clutches of the Pakistani Army, has resonated with viewers. Despite facing competition from concurrent releases like OMG 2, Gadar 2 has maintained its momentum, emerging as the second-highest domestic grosser of the year, just behind Pathaan. The film’s success story is further underscored by surpassing the lifetime collection of ₹242.20 crore of The Kerala Story.

This remarkable turnaround in Sunny Deol’s career comes after a prolonged phase of lackluster performances. Over the past ten years, Deol encountered a series of box office failures like Blank, Bhaiaji Superhit, Ghayal Once Again, etc, that challenged his standing as a leading Bollywood actor. However, Gadar 2’s resounding success has revitalized his status in Bollywood, reaffirming his appeal among audiences.

The original Gadar, released in 2001, had achieved monumental success despite a competitive release alongside Lagaan. While Gadar emerged as the domestic box office champion, Lagaan garnered international acclaim and secured an Academy Awards nomination. With Gadar 2’s exceptional box office run and its impact on Sunny Deol’s career, the megastar has certainly demonstrated that his cinematic charisma and ability to captivate audiences remain as potent as ever.