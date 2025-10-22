x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Super Duper song from Mass Jathara: True Mass Celebration Guaranteed

Published on October 22, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Chandrababu Naidu Attracts Global Investors to Andhra Pradesh’s Growth
image
After the US, Now the UK’s Move Hits Indian Students Planning Higher Studies
image
Shivraj Kumar’s Gummadi Narsaiah Motion Poster Out
image
After Debacles, Janhvi Kapoor is Extra Cautious
image
Ammadive From Kaantha: Vintage Romance

Super Duper song from Mass Jathara: True Mass Celebration Guaranteed

Mass Maharaaj Raviteja is ready give a mass treat to the fans with “Mass Jathara.” The already released teaser and three chartbuster songs promises a kickass entertainer on the big screen. Now, an energetic dance number, “Super Duper” song is out and it’s a mass madness at its best.

This is a high-energy, dance-driven number that hits you with its infectious groove and vibe. The craziest dance combo, Ravi Teja and Sreeleela rocks the dance floor with electrifying moves set to foot-tapping beats of Bheems Ceciroleo.

Sung by Bheems Ceciroleo and Rohini Sorrat, the track delivers a celebratory vibe, complemented by Suresh Gangula’s catchy and peppy lyrics. The fun part is the lyrics, which crazily explain the song even though it has mass rhythm, fun lyrics, mass style and electrifying beats.

Director Bhanu Bhogavarapu deserves full credit for setting the tone just right. He is crafting everything with a perfect setup and has managed to hook the audience and fans by showcasing the energetic avatar we’re all excited to see Mass Maharaaj Ravi Teja in. The edit will be handled by National Award winner Navin Nooli.

Produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the prestigious banners of Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios names that need no introduction as they’re on a winning streak with back to back blockbusters. Mass Jathara hitting big screens on October 31st.

Next Ammadive From Kaantha: Vintage Romance Previous Baahubali: The Epic: Rajamouli has a Game Plan
else

TRENDING

image
Shivraj Kumar’s Gummadi Narsaiah Motion Poster Out
image
After Debacles, Janhvi Kapoor is Extra Cautious
image
Ammadive From Kaantha: Vintage Romance

Latest

image
Chandrababu Naidu Attracts Global Investors to Andhra Pradesh’s Growth
image
After the US, Now the UK’s Move Hits Indian Students Planning Higher Studies
image
Shivraj Kumar’s Gummadi Narsaiah Motion Poster Out
image
After Debacles, Janhvi Kapoor is Extra Cautious
image
Ammadive From Kaantha: Vintage Romance

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Naidu Attracts Global Investors to Andhra Pradesh’s Growth
image
After the US, Now the UK’s Move Hits Indian Students Planning Higher Studies
image
Nara Lokesh Deepens Australia Ties: Push for Griffith University Centre and Stronger Seafood Trade

Related Articles

Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit