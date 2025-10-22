Super Duper song from Mass Jathara: True Mass Celebration Guaranteed

Mass Maharaaj Raviteja is ready give a mass treat to the fans with “Mass Jathara.” The already released teaser and three chartbuster songs promises a kickass entertainer on the big screen. Now, an energetic dance number, “Super Duper” song is out and it’s a mass madness at its best.

This is a high-energy, dance-driven number that hits you with its infectious groove and vibe. The craziest dance combo, Ravi Teja and Sreeleela rocks the dance floor with electrifying moves set to foot-tapping beats of Bheems Ceciroleo.

Sung by Bheems Ceciroleo and Rohini Sorrat, the track delivers a celebratory vibe, complemented by Suresh Gangula’s catchy and peppy lyrics. The fun part is the lyrics, which crazily explain the song even though it has mass rhythm, fun lyrics, mass style and electrifying beats.

Director Bhanu Bhogavarapu deserves full credit for setting the tone just right. He is crafting everything with a perfect setup and has managed to hook the audience and fans by showcasing the energetic avatar we’re all excited to see Mass Maharaaj Ravi Teja in. The edit will be handled by National Award winner Navin Nooli.

Produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the prestigious banners of Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios names that need no introduction as they’re on a winning streak with back to back blockbusters. Mass Jathara hitting big screens on October 31st.