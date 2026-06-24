Super Subbu Trailer: SK Promises a laughter riot

Sandeep Kishan has been entertaining audiences with his diverse subject selection. Now, he joined hands with Tillu Square Fame diretor Mallik Ram for first ever Telugu Netflix original, Super Subbu. The trailer of this series released today and it promises a complete laughter riot.

The trailer starts with a strict father played by Murli Sharma making his son tie a bell to stop him from over sexual thoughts. Sandeep Kishan grows up wearing the bell and he finds job as an assistant professor. We see Brahmanandam has his higher official and Sandeep gets transferred to Maakipur as Sex Education teacher.

As the village fertility rate is too high, Government hopes he can bring a change. But village revolts against him and males starting making fun of him. As Subbu, Sandeep is hilarious. He is able to bring awkwardness and frustration of his character brilliantly on screen. Mallik Ram handled the dark comedy brilliantly.

Sandeep Kishan stated that the series is special for him and he described it as a great humorous experience for audiences. He said that the character is endearing and he is excited to see audiences reaction to it. He stated that collaborating with Netflix will be memorable for him and the ensemble cast promise a hilarious ride.