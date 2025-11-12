Superstar Fans’ new Demand for GlobeTrotter

Superstar Mahesh Babu fans have been left restless for months as there were no official updates rolling about SS Rajamouli’s film which is called SSMB29. Later it was named GlobeTrotter and the team announced that the big update will arrive in November. This left them in delight and Rajamouli offered a treat with a number of updates rolling from the past few days. The theme song of GlobeTrotter was out and it thrilled everyone. Superstar fans are extremely delighted but they have bigger demands now.

They have taken to social media and are demanding the release date of GlobeTrotter through the event. They are urging Rajamouli to complete the shoot and release the film at the earliest. Along with the title glimpse, Superstar fans are asking if the release date of the film will be announced. Rajamouli is a man with perfection and he has no clarity about when his film releases. For now, the shoot of GlobeTrotter is progressing as per the plan. The grand GlobeTrotter event will take place on November 15th and it will be live on Jio Plus Hotstar.