Superstar Rajinikanth loses his Cool

Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth became upset when questioned about former actor and politician, Udhayanidhi Stalin. Arriving in Chennai hours before the audio launch of his upcoming movie Vettaiyan on September 20, Rajinikanth was asked about rumors of Udhayanidhi Stalin becoming the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. He angrily told the reporter not to ask him political questions, as he had said before. Rajinikanth is one actor who never loses his cool and behaves on a decent note. But on a surprising note, he has shown his anger and the video is going viral.

Rajinikanth was taking a break from filming his new movie Coolie in Visakhapatnam to attend the Vettaiyan audio launch in Chennai. When asked about the guest list for the event, he simply said he did not know. Vettaiyan is directed by TJ Gnanavel and is produced by Lyca Productions. The film includes Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan. The film is set to release globally on October 10th. Anirudh is the music director for Vettaiyan.

After Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth’s next film will be in Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. His fans are all excited for the release of these two films, as they mark Rajinikanth’s first collaboration with two talented directors, TJ Gnanavel and Lokesh Kanagaraj.