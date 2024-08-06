Support Andhra Pradesh, TDP MP requests centre

TDP MP from Narasaraopet, Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu on Tuesday appealed to the Central government to support Andhra Pradesh. Speaking in the Lok Sabha on the day, Srikrishnadevarayalu said that Andhra Pradesh is facing a severe financial crisis. The previous YSR Congress government had ruined the state economy, he said.

The present government was facing several problems in taking up developmental works, he said. There was no money with the state government to do anything in the state, he added. He said that the previous government had borrowed beyond the limit and there was no source for the present government to go for external borrowing.

Srikrishnadevarayalu said that the present government had issued white papers on the financial position of the state. So far, the state government had issued seven white papers, he said. He further promised to give the copies of the white papers to the members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. He wanted the members to support his demand.

He said that the Central government has to be liberal in helping the state government. He said that the state was lost heavily due to unscientific bifurcation by the Congress-led UPA government in 2014. Later, the state was further pushed into crisis by the YSR Congress in the last five years, he said. He wanted the BJP leadership to support the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh.

The farmers and the weavers in the state were facing a severe financial crisis. He wanted the Central government to go to the rescue of the state government in helping the farmers and weavers. He wanted the Central government to focus on these two sectors and support the state government.

Srikrishnadevarayalu further said that Andhra Pradesh accounts for 70 per cent of the aqua exports from the country. He wanted the Central government to give a helping hand to the state government in promoting aqua production in the state. He wanted the Central government to divert funds to the state from the fisheries department and the supporting schemes.