Supreme Court Cancels Bail to Vamsi Vallabhaneni in Illegal Mining Case

In a major setback for former YSRCP MLA Vamsi Vallabhaneni, the Supreme Court has set aside the anticipatory bail granted to him by the Andhra Pradesh High Court in connection with an illegal mining case. A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and Satish Chandra Sharma criticized the High Court for granting bail without hearing the arguments of the state government. The court has now ordered a fresh hearing based on the merits of the case and directed the state to file its counter within one week. The final decision is expected within four weeks.

The case involves allegations that Vamsi and his associates illegally excavated mineral resources in the Gannavaram constituency, particularly in Bapulapadu, Gannavaram, and Vijayawada rural mandals, causing a loss of over ₹195 crore to the state. According to the Krishna district mining department, Vamsi’s group used forged documents to exploit natural resources without the knowledge or consent of the actual landholders.

An investigation by the Vigilance and Enforcement Department reportedly confirmed Vamsi’s involvement in the scam. Based on their report, the Gannavaram police registered a case. Vamsi then approached the High Court for anticipatory bail, which was granted on May 29 by Justice N. Harinath. The state, represented by the Public Prosecutor, appealed the decision in the Supreme Court, arguing that the bail was granted prematurely without giving them a chance to present the full case details.

The Supreme Court’s latest order allows the petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh government and paves the way for a detailed examination of the allegations, marking a turning point in the high-profile case.