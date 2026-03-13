x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Gag on Tirumala Ghee Adulteration Debate

Published on March 13, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
A New World Rises For Nani’s Aaya Sher
image
Hats Off To PK’s Dedication Amid Political Hustle: Mythri Ravi
image
Ticket Hike: Mythri gets a Stay from Supreme Court
image
IPL 2026: CSK Faces Legal Trouble Ahead of IPL
image
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Gag on Tirumala Ghee Adulteration Debate

Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Gag on Tirumala Ghee Adulteration Debate

The controversy surrounding the alleged adulteration of ghee used in the preparation of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams laddu prasadam has taken a new turn. The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a public interest petition that sought restrictions on public comments about the issue. The court’s decision has reignited the debate that has been dominating political and social discussions in recent weeks.

The petition was filed by Manur Srinivas. He argued that statements made by people in positions of authority could influence the ongoing investigation and disturb public order. According to the petitioner, several comments about the alleged adulteration were misleading and provocative. His counsel told the court that such remarks could interfere with the probe and therefore, needed to be restrained.

However, the Supreme Court bench led by Justice Surya Kant was not convinced by these arguments. The court observed that the plea appeared less like a public interest case and more like an attempt to defend those facing allegations. The judges pointed out that an independent investigation is already underway under the supervision of the Central Bureau of Investigation. Because of this ongoing process, the court said there was no reason for judicial intervention at this stage.

The bench made it clear that courts must be cautious while entertaining petitions that can influence an active investigation. Allowing such pleas could complicate the process and send the wrong signal when the probe is still in progress. The judges, therefore, concluded that the petition was not maintainable and dismissed it.

The alleged adulteration of ghee used in the sacred Tirumala laddu has created a nationwide stir. The issue has drawn strong reactions from religious groups, political leaders and devotees. Many have demanded a transparent investigation to establish the truth and hold the guilty accountable.

Next IPL 2026: CSK Faces Legal Trouble Ahead of IPL Previous Exclusive: Trivikram’s Big No for Pawan Kalyan’s Films
else

TRENDING

image
A New World Rises For Nani’s Aaya Sher
image
Hats Off To PK’s Dedication Amid Political Hustle: Mythri Ravi
image
Ticket Hike: Mythri gets a Stay from Supreme Court

Latest

image
A New World Rises For Nani’s Aaya Sher
image
Hats Off To PK’s Dedication Amid Political Hustle: Mythri Ravi
image
Ticket Hike: Mythri gets a Stay from Supreme Court
image
IPL 2026: CSK Faces Legal Trouble Ahead of IPL
image
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Gag on Tirumala Ghee Adulteration Debate

Most Read

image
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Gag on Tirumala Ghee Adulteration Debate
image
Iran-Israel War: One More Worry for the Common Man After LPG Crisis
image
Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Kavitha Receive Fresh Notice

Related Articles

Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot