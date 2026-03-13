Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Gag on Tirumala Ghee Adulteration Debate

The controversy surrounding the alleged adulteration of ghee used in the preparation of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams laddu prasadam has taken a new turn. The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a public interest petition that sought restrictions on public comments about the issue. The court’s decision has reignited the debate that has been dominating political and social discussions in recent weeks.

The petition was filed by Manur Srinivas. He argued that statements made by people in positions of authority could influence the ongoing investigation and disturb public order. According to the petitioner, several comments about the alleged adulteration were misleading and provocative. His counsel told the court that such remarks could interfere with the probe and therefore, needed to be restrained.

However, the Supreme Court bench led by Justice Surya Kant was not convinced by these arguments. The court observed that the plea appeared less like a public interest case and more like an attempt to defend those facing allegations. The judges pointed out that an independent investigation is already underway under the supervision of the Central Bureau of Investigation. Because of this ongoing process, the court said there was no reason for judicial intervention at this stage.

The bench made it clear that courts must be cautious while entertaining petitions that can influence an active investigation. Allowing such pleas could complicate the process and send the wrong signal when the probe is still in progress. The judges, therefore, concluded that the petition was not maintainable and dismissed it.

The alleged adulteration of ghee used in the sacred Tirumala laddu has created a nationwide stir. The issue has drawn strong reactions from religious groups, political leaders and devotees. Many have demanded a transparent investigation to establish the truth and hold the guilty accountable.