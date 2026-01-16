Supreme Court Gives Telangana Speaker Two More Weeks to Decide on Defection Cases

The Supreme Court has once again stepped in to push forward long-pending disqualification petitions involving defected MLAs in Telangana. The apex court has granted the Speaker of the Telangana Assembly, Gaddam Prasad Kumar, a final window of two weeks to decide on three remaining petitions related to party defections.

Hearing the matter, the bench of the Supreme Court of India made it clear that sufficient time had already been provided and warned that further delay could invite serious consequences. The court directed the Speaker to file an affidavit within two weeks, detailing the steps taken and the progress made in deciding the pending cases. The next hearing has been scheduled after two weeks.

Counsel appearing for the Speaker sought four weeks to complete the process. They informed the court that decisions had already been taken in the cases of seven MLAs and only three petitions were still pending. The Supreme Court responded by stating that if visible progress is shown in the remaining cases, additional time may be considered later.

The disqualification petitions involving Danam Nagender, Kadiyam Srihari, and Sanjay remain undecided. In other cases, petitions were dismissed because there was no conclusive proof of party switching. The court clarified that it cannot examine the merits of the Speaker’s decisions at this stage. Any objections must be raised through separate legal proceedings.

With the matter now firmly under judicial scrutiny, the next two weeks are expected to be crucial. The Supreme Court’s firm stance signals that delays in defection cases will no longer be tolerated, adding pressure on the Speaker to act decisively and transparently.