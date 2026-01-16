x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
View all stories
Home > Politics

Supreme Court Gives Telangana Speaker Two More Weeks to Decide on Defection Cases

Published on January 16, 2026 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Chiranjeevi’s MSG All Shows Sold Out
image
Supreme Court Gives Telangana Speaker Two More Weeks to Decide on Defection Cases
image
Telangana Soars High With Its First Hot Air Balloon Festival in Hyderabad
image
Disastrous Sankranthi for Tamil Cinema
image
Ram Charan’s Peddi Chikiri Chikiri breaks all-time records

Supreme Court Gives Telangana Speaker Two More Weeks to Decide on Defection Cases

The Supreme Court has once again stepped in to push forward long-pending disqualification petitions involving defected MLAs in Telangana. The apex court has granted the Speaker of the Telangana Assembly, Gaddam Prasad Kumar, a final window of two weeks to decide on three remaining petitions related to party defections.

Hearing the matter, the bench of the Supreme Court of India made it clear that sufficient time had already been provided and warned that further delay could invite serious consequences. The court directed the Speaker to file an affidavit within two weeks, detailing the steps taken and the progress made in deciding the pending cases. The next hearing has been scheduled after two weeks.

Counsel appearing for the Speaker sought four weeks to complete the process. They informed the court that decisions had already been taken in the cases of seven MLAs and only three petitions were still pending. The Supreme Court responded by stating that if visible progress is shown in the remaining cases, additional time may be considered later.

The disqualification petitions involving Danam Nagender, Kadiyam Srihari, and Sanjay remain undecided. In other cases, petitions were dismissed because there was no conclusive proof of party switching. The court clarified that it cannot examine the merits of the Speaker’s decisions at this stage. Any objections must be raised through separate legal proceedings.

With the matter now firmly under judicial scrutiny, the next two weeks are expected to be crucial. The Supreme Court’s firm stance signals that delays in defection cases will no longer be tolerated, adding pressure on the Speaker to act decisively and transparently.

Next Chiranjeevi’s MSG All Shows Sold Out Previous Telangana Soars High With Its First Hot Air Balloon Festival in Hyderabad
else

TRENDING

image
Chiranjeevi’s MSG All Shows Sold Out
image
Disastrous Sankranthi for Tamil Cinema
image
Ram Charan’s Peddi Chikiri Chikiri breaks all-time records

Latest

image
Chiranjeevi’s MSG All Shows Sold Out
image
Supreme Court Gives Telangana Speaker Two More Weeks to Decide on Defection Cases
image
Telangana Soars High With Its First Hot Air Balloon Festival in Hyderabad
image
Disastrous Sankranthi for Tamil Cinema
image
Ram Charan’s Peddi Chikiri Chikiri breaks all-time records

Most Read

image
Supreme Court Gives Telangana Speaker Two More Weeks to Decide on Defection Cases
image
Telangana Soars High With Its First Hot Air Balloon Festival in Hyderabad
image
P4 Programme Will Bridge Economic Gaps, Says Chandrababu Naidu

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch