Supreme Court Grants 4-Week Relief to Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy’s Son in Liquor Scam Case

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Supreme Court Grants 4-Week Relief to Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy’s Son in Liquor Scam Case

Published on October 10, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Funky: Whacky, Wild Teaser That Screams Blockbuster Fun!
image
Prabhas’ Fauji to have a Prequel?
image
Hrithik Roshan’s Storm
image
Supreme Court Grants 4-Week Relief to Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy’s Son in Liquor Scam Case
image
Is Dil Raju’s Dream Project Finally Happening?

Supreme Court Grants 4-Week Relief to Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy’s Son in Liquor Scam Case

In a major development in the high-profile Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case, the Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim relief to Mohith Reddy, the son of YSRCP leader and MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy. The apex court has directed that no coercive action, including arrest, be taken against him for the next four weeks. The court also issued notices to the Andhra Pradesh government and directed the SIT to file its counter within that period.

This decision comes just a day after the Telangana High Court dismissed Mohith Reddy’s anticipatory bail plea. Wasting no time, his legal team approached the Supreme Court seeking protection from arrest.

What’s the Case About?

Mohith Reddy is accused of being deeply involved in the liquor money laundering network that has rocked Andhra Pradesh. According to investigation teams, he played a key role in transporting unaccounted cash, allegedly sourced from liquor kickbacks and channeling it into election expenditures. He is also suspected of using benami companies to convert black money into white.

Authorities claim Mohith operated in close coordination with his father, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy. After being named as an accused, Mohith allegedly went underground to avoid arrest, triggering a legal tug-of-war.

Legal Drama Unfolds

The case took a dramatic turn earlier this year when Bhaskar Reddy himself was arrested at the Bengaluru airport while allegedly attempting to flee. Since then, he has made headlines with fiery public statements and courtroom confrontations. Mohith’s argument is simple: even if the money was moved in his car, that doesn’t make him guilty.

Though the Supreme Court has granted temporary protection, the matter is far from over. The SIT has been asked to present its version in court, and the case will be heard again in four weeks. Until then, Mohith Reddy can breathe a little easier. But the shadow of the liquor scam continues to loom large, and legal hurdles are far from cleared.

Next Hrithik Roshan’s Storm Previous Is Dil Raju’s Dream Project Finally Happening?
else

TRENDING

image
Funky: Whacky, Wild Teaser That Screams Blockbuster Fun!
image
Prabhas’ Fauji to have a Prequel?
image
Is Dil Raju’s Dream Project Finally Happening?

Latest

image
Funky: Whacky, Wild Teaser That Screams Blockbuster Fun!
image
Prabhas’ Fauji to have a Prequel?
image
Hrithik Roshan’s Storm
image
Supreme Court Grants 4-Week Relief to Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy’s Son in Liquor Scam Case
image
Is Dil Raju’s Dream Project Finally Happening?

Most Read

image
Supreme Court Grants 4-Week Relief to Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy’s Son in Liquor Scam Case
image
PJR’s Legacy in Jubilee Hills Sparks Debate After Congress Candidate Naveen Yadav’s Remarks
image
HYDRAA Clears Encroachments, Reclaims ₹750-Crore Land in Banjara Hills

Related Articles

Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event