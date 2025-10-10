Supreme Court Grants 4-Week Relief to Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy’s Son in Liquor Scam Case

In a major development in the high-profile Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case, the Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim relief to Mohith Reddy, the son of YSRCP leader and MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy. The apex court has directed that no coercive action, including arrest, be taken against him for the next four weeks. The court also issued notices to the Andhra Pradesh government and directed the SIT to file its counter within that period.

This decision comes just a day after the Telangana High Court dismissed Mohith Reddy’s anticipatory bail plea. Wasting no time, his legal team approached the Supreme Court seeking protection from arrest.

What’s the Case About?

Mohith Reddy is accused of being deeply involved in the liquor money laundering network that has rocked Andhra Pradesh. According to investigation teams, he played a key role in transporting unaccounted cash, allegedly sourced from liquor kickbacks and channeling it into election expenditures. He is also suspected of using benami companies to convert black money into white.

Authorities claim Mohith operated in close coordination with his father, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy. After being named as an accused, Mohith allegedly went underground to avoid arrest, triggering a legal tug-of-war.

Legal Drama Unfolds

The case took a dramatic turn earlier this year when Bhaskar Reddy himself was arrested at the Bengaluru airport while allegedly attempting to flee. Since then, he has made headlines with fiery public statements and courtroom confrontations. Mohith’s argument is simple: even if the money was moved in his car, that doesn’t make him guilty.

Though the Supreme Court has granted temporary protection, the matter is far from over. The SIT has been asked to present its version in court, and the case will be heard again in four weeks. Until then, Mohith Reddy can breathe a little easier. But the shadow of the liquor scam continues to loom large, and legal hurdles are far from cleared.