Home > Politics

Supreme Court Grants Bail to Kommineni

Published on June 13, 2025 by nymisha

Supreme Court Grants Bail to Kommineni

The Supreme Court has granted bail to senior journalist and television anchor Kommineni Srinivasa Rao, who was arrested for his alleged role in a controversial televised debate that sparked widespread outrage across Andhra Pradesh. The case stems from a June 6 debate aired on Sakshi TV, where fellow journalist Krishnam Raju made offensive comments, referring to Amaravati as “a capital of sex workers.” Kommineni, who moderated the show, faced criticism for not intervening or stopping the derogatory remarks, leading to mass protests by women’s groups and political parties demanding accountability.

The FIR, filed at the Thullur police station, included charges under the SC/ST Atrocities Act and other non-bailable sections. Kommineni was arrested at his residence in Hyderabad on June 9 and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. With his bail application pending in the lower courts, he moved the Supreme Court for urgent relief. A bench comprising Justices P.K. Mishra and Prashant Kumar Mishra granted him bail with immediate effect, subject to compliance with the trial court conditions. The court also issued a caution, advising Kommineni to refrain from making any further inflammatory remarks about Amaravati and underscored the importance of responsible journalism.

Meanwhile, Krishnam Raju, the primary accused, was arrested near Visakhapatnam on June 11 while attempting to evade police and remains in custody. The case has triggered a statewide conversation on journalistic accountability, the boundaries of free speech, and the dignity of women in the capital region. Observers note that this incident marks a rare instance in Andhra Pradesh where journalists have faced legal action for live broadcast content. The next hearing is scheduled to take place in the Guntur court on June 20.

