Supreme Court Orders Former GGH Superintendent to Cooperate in RRR Torture Case

A significant development has occurred in the Raghurama Krishna Raju custodial torture case. The Supreme Court has directed Dr. Prabhavati, who served as the Government General Hospital Superintendent during the incident, to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

The state government’s lawyer, Siddharth, informed the court that Prabhavati had submitted false reports and failed to comply with High Court orders. A contempt case against her remains pending in the High Court. Despite receiving temporary protection from arrest in January due to her age and other factors, Prabhavati has not assisted with the investigation over the past two months.

The court was told that Prabhavati’s husband was a leader in the party that was in power at that time, which might have influenced her official report. According to the state government, officials who went to question her were met with different excuses each time – sometimes her son would respond, other times her lawyer.

After examining the evidence, the Supreme Court has set specific dates ,the 7th and 8th of this month for Prabhavati to appear before investigating officers at the police station from 10 AM. The court clearly warned that failure to cooperate would result in the cancellation of her interim protection from arrest. The bench, comprising Justice Vikramanath and Justice K.V. Vishwanath, stated that the investigation details must be documented in writing, with the next hearing scheduled for the 15th of this month.