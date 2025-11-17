x
Supreme Court Pulls Up Telangana Speaker, Issues Contempt Notice

Published on November 17, 2025 by Sanyogita

Supreme Court Pulls Up Telangana Speaker, Issues Contempt Notice

In a sharp and unexpected turn of events, the Supreme Court came down heavily on the Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker over the long-pending disqualification petitions filed against defected MLAs. During the hearing, the bench expressed clear frustration and questioned the continued delay. The judges asked whether the Speaker intended to decide at all or if the Court itself must intervene.

This stern observation set the tone for what followed. The Supreme Court issued contempt notices to the Speaker for failing to act on the petitions despite repeated reminders. The bench directed him to file a detailed explanation within four weeks. The next hearing has been scheduled after the completion of this timeline, keeping political circles on high alert.

The real suspense now begins. The Court’s intervention could dramatically impact Telangana’s political landscape, especially if disqualification orders come into effect. Several constituencies may head toward by-elections, and party equations could shift overnight. With the Speaker now under the Court’s scrutiny, all eyes are on what happens next.

This is a developing and high-stakes story, and the coming weeks may reshape Telangana politics in a way no one expected.

