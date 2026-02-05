Supreme Court Refuses Expanded CBI Investigation in Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case

The investigation into the murder of Y. S. Vivekananda Reddy continues to take new turns even seven years after the crime. What began as a high-profile political murder in 2019 has now reached another decisive moment, with the country’s highest court making its position clear on the scope of further investigation.

The Central Bureau of Investigation informed the Supreme Court of India earlier that it had completed its probe into the case. However, Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter, Sunitha Reddy, strongly objected to this claim. She argued that several crucial aspects of her father’s murder were not properly examined and sought directions for a broader and deeper investigation.

The Supreme Court initially declined to intervene directly and advised her to approach the trial court. Acting on this suggestion, Sunitha Reddy filed a petition before the CBI trial court in Hyderabad. In her plea, she stated that the investigating agency had ignored important angles and evidence related to the murder. After hearing the arguments, the trial court did not agree with the demand for a wide-ranging reinvestigation. It permitted further inquiry only on two limited points and restricted the scope beyond that.

Unhappy with this outcome, Sunitha Reddy once again approached the Supreme Court. The apex court examined the matter and delivered a clear verdict. It upheld the directions issued by the Hyderabad CBI court and allowed the agency to proceed strictly within the framework already defined. The court refused to order any additional or expanded investigation as requested by the petitioner.

At the same time, the Supreme Court modified one part of the earlier order. While the trial court had set a one-month deadline for completing the remaining probe, the apex court relaxed this condition. It directed the CBI to complete the investigation as early as possible, without fixing a rigid timeline. Importantly, it also made it clear that the investigation should continue in its present form without any further changes.

With this decision, the Supreme Court has effectively closed the door on fresh demands for an expanded probe in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case. The CBI will now move forward only as per the trial court’s instructions. For Sunitha Reddy, the latest order comes as another setback in her long legal battle seeking a more comprehensive investigation into her father’s death.