Home > Politics

Supreme Court Refuses Regular Bail to Raj Kesireddy in AP Liquor Scam Case

Published on February 12, 2026 by swathy

Supreme Court Refuses Regular Bail to Raj Kesireddy in AP Liquor Scam Case

A major development unfolded on Thursday in the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case as the Supreme Court declined to entertain a regular bail plea filed by Raj Kesireddy, who has been named as the prime accused in the investigation.

The liquor scam is related to the previous YSRCP government. The current state government is investigating allegations that nearly ₹4,000 crore was collected illegally from liquor companies. A Special Investigation Team formed by the CID is looking into the case and examining the role of those involved.

Raj Kesireddy was arrested last year and has been in jail for about nine months. He first applied for regular bail in the Andhra Pradesh High Court, but his request was rejected. After that, he approached the Supreme Court.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court made serious observations. The judges said that Kesireddy appeared to be the main person behind the scam. The court also mentioned alleged links between him and shell companies through which around ₹750 crore was said to have been diverted.

The Supreme Court said there was no reason to interfere with the High Court’s decision. Seeing the court’s stand, Kesireddy’s lawyer asked permission to withdraw the bail petition. The court allowed it.

With this, Raj Kesireddy will continue to remain in jail while the investigation in the AP liquor scam case goes on.

